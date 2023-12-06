Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Change of Command Ceremony

231207-N-VI040-1180 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) Cmdr. Tommy McDonald, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Dec. 7, 2023. During the ceremony, McDonald relieved Cmdr. Kawika Chang as the HSM-51 Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
