Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Change of Command Ceremony

231207-N-VI040-1161 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) Cmdr. Tommy McDonald is pinned with a Command at Sea insignia by his wife during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan Dec. 7, 2023. During the ceremony, McDonald relieved Cmdr. Kawika Chang as the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar) (This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)

