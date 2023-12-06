Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Change of Command Ceremony

231207-N-VI040-1026 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and guests salute during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan Dec. 7, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Tommy McDonald relieved Cmdr. Kawika Chang as the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

