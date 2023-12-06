OPNAV N95 Visits Sasebo MCM Units

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2023) — Mineman 2nd Class Drue Bardon, currently assigned to USS Chief (MCM 14), describes Chief’s mine hunting capabilities and techniques to Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, Director, Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), aboard the ship in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 6, 2023. MCMRON7 conducts integrated MCM operations using air, surface and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens)

