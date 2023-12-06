OPNAV N95 Visits Sasebo MCM Units

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2023) — Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, Director, Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), speaks with Capt. Tony Hyde, Commodore, Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, about various aspects of mine countermeasures operations at the MCMRON7 headquarters in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 6, 2023. MCMRON7 conducts integrated MCM operations using air, surface and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens)

