    OPNAV N95 Visits Sasebo MCM Units

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2023) — Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, Director, Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Michael Pires, the commanding officer of USS Chief (MCM 14), about the use and capabilities of unmanned underwater vehicles in mine countermeasures operations in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 6, 2023. MCMRON7 conducts integrated MCM operations using air, surface and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 19:15
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, OPNAV N95 Visits Sasebo MCM Units [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FDNF
    Mine Countermeasures
    Forged by the Sea

