U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command,
and Eleventh Air Force, and John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice
president for Chugach Alaska Corporation, pose for a photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson,
Alaska, on Dec. 1, 2023. Johnson was invited as a guest speaker for American Indian and Alaska Native
Heritage Month to provide a more in-depth understanding to the command staff on Alaska Native
heritage and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)
|12.01.2023
|12.06.2023 14:47
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month
