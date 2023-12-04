Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7]

    John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command,
    and Eleventh Air Force, and John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice
    president for Chugach Alaska Corporation, pose for a photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson,
    Alaska, on Dec. 1, 2023. Johnson was invited as a guest speaker for American Indian and Alaska Native
    Heritage Month to provide a more in-depth understanding to the command staff on Alaska Native
    heritage and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 8154662
    VIRIN: 231201-F-EZ540-1049
    Resolution: 2398x1600
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Alaskan NORAD Region
    Alaska Native
    ALCOM
    American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

