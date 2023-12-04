John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice president for Chugach Alaska

Corporation, answers questions from Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air

Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Maintaining close

relationships with Alaska Natives communities who possess unique knowledge about Alaska and the

Arctic region enables more knowledgeable development of Alaska-based forces capable of defending

America’s High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

