    John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month [Image 5 of 7]

    John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice president for Chugach Alaska
    Corporation, answers questions from Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air
    Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Maintaining close
    relationships with Alaska Natives communities who possess unique knowledge about Alaska and the
    Arctic region enables more knowledgeable development of Alaska-based forces capable of defending
    America’s High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 8154659
    VIRIN: 231201-F-EZ540-1041
    Resolution: 3411x2276
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    This work, John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    Alaskan NORAD Region
    Alaska Native
    ALCOM
    American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

