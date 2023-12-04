John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice president for Chugach Alaska
Corporation, answers questions from Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air
Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Maintaining close
relationships with Alaska Natives communities who possess unique knowledge about Alaska and the
Arctic region enables more knowledgeable development of Alaska-based forces capable of defending
America’s High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)
John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month
