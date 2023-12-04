John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice president for Chugach Alaska
Corporation, poses for a group photo with Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command
and Eleventh Air Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Maintaining
close relationships with Alaska Natives communities who possess unique knowledge about Alaska and
the Arctic region enables more knowledgeable development of Alaska-based forces capable of
defending America’s High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8154660
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-EZ540-1048
|Resolution:
|3542x1903
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
