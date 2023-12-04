John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice president for Chugach Alaska

Corporation, poses for a group photo with Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command

and Eleventh Air Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Maintaining

close relationships with Alaska Natives communities who possess unique knowledge about Alaska and

the Arctic region enables more knowledgeable development of Alaska-based forces capable of

defending America’s High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

