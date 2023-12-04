Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month [Image 6 of 7]

    John F.C. Johnson Visits With Alaska Military Leaders – American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    John F.C. Johnson, Sugpiag Alaska Native and Cultural Resources vice president for Chugach Alaska
    Corporation, poses for a group photo with Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command
    and Eleventh Air Force staff at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Maintaining
    close relationships with Alaska Natives communities who possess unique knowledge about Alaska and
    the Arctic region enables more knowledgeable development of Alaska-based forces capable of
    defending America’s High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Alaskan NORAD Region
    Alaska Native
    ALCOM
    American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

