Seven-year-old Zoe Williams competes to be the fastest at sorting foods by their health benefits Saturday during a holistic health and fitness clinic at Cunningham Gym. The clinic organizers included activities for attendees, young and old.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.0250
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|8154472
|VIRIN:
|501202-A-SZ333-6802
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
