Seven-year-old Zoe Williams competes to be the fastest at sorting foods by their health benefits Saturday during a holistic health and fitness clinic at Cunningham Gym. The clinic organizers included activities for attendees, young and old.

H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits, by Brian Hill