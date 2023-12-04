Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 4 of 5]

    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.0628

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Capt.) David Sisco, with 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment, learns how to perform the Army Combat Fitness Test standing power throw event more efficiently from Master Sgt. Colin Kerr, with the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Fielded Force Integration Directorate – who has also completed the Army’s Master Fitness Trainer Course – during a holistic health and fitness clinic Saturday at Cunningham Gym.

    Date Taken: 12.05.0628
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:14
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort leonard wood

