Capt. Brandon Ferraz, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 1st Engineer Brigade, demonstrates some of the capabilities of one of the rowing machines at Cunningham Gym for an attendee at the holistic health and fitness clinic Saturday.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|8154450
|VIRIN:
|231202-A-SZ333-7847
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
