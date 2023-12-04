Capt. Brandon Ferraz, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 1st Engineer Brigade, demonstrates some of the capabilities of one of the rowing machines at Cunningham Gym for an attendee at the holistic health and fitness clinic Saturday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:14 Photo ID: 8154450 VIRIN: 231202-A-SZ333-7847 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.03 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.