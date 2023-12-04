Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 1 of 5]

    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Myka Kerr, a health educator with Fort Leonard Wood’s Armed Forces Wellness Center, assists Spc. Derrick Waller, with 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment, with measuring his back strength at a holistic health and fitness clinic Saturday at Cunningham Gym, hosted by the 1st Engineer Brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:14
    Photo ID: 8154444
    VIRIN: 231202-A-SZ333-9046
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits
    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits
    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits
    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits
    H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort leonard wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT