Myka Kerr, a health educator with Fort Leonard Wood’s Armed Forces Wellness Center, assists Spc. Derrick Waller, with 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment, with measuring his back strength at a holistic health and fitness clinic Saturday at Cunningham Gym, hosted by the 1st Engineer Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|8154444
|VIRIN:
|231202-A-SZ333-9046
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F clinic helps Fort Leonard Wood community learn healthier habits [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
