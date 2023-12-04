A Holidays & Heroes volunteer dressed as a Jawa interacts with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Drew Bannon, 301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron debrief, and his daughters, Grace and Kate, during the annual Holidays & Heroes Military Families Christmas Party at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3, 2023. Holidays & Heroes assists military members in the active duty, reserve and guard components of the branches stationed at NAS JRB during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

