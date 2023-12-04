U.S. military families and local community members gather for the annual Holidays & Heroes Military Families Christmas Party at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3, 2023. Holidays & Heroes is a nonprofit organization that provides holiday assistance to military families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:34 Photo ID: 8154123 VIRIN: 231203-F-FF833-1275 Resolution: 5371x3573 Size: 2.18 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holidays & Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.