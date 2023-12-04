Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holidays & Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance [Image 5 of 6]

    Holidays &amp; Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military families and local community members gather for the annual Holidays & Heroes Military Families Christmas Party at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3, 2023. Holidays & Heroes is a nonprofit organization that provides holiday assistance to military families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:34
    Photo ID: 8154123
    VIRIN: 231203-F-FF833-1275
    Resolution: 5371x3573
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Holidays & Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays &amp; Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance

    military families
    community event
    Holidays & Heroes
    Holidays & Heroes 2023

