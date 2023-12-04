Gifts for a military family sit on a table during the annual Holidays & Heroes Military Families Christmas Party at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3, 2023. During the party, the sponsors had the opportunity to meet their military families and distribute the gifts they bought for them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

