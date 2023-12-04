Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holidays & Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance [Image 4 of 6]

    Holidays &amp; Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gifts for a military family sit on a table during the annual Holidays & Heroes Military Families Christmas Party at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3, 2023. During the party, the sponsors had the opportunity to meet their military families and distribute the gifts they bought for them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:34
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
