Holidays & Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance

    Holidays &amp; Heroes 2023: Military Family Assistance

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga | A Holidays & Heroes volunteer dressed as a Jawa interacts with U.S. Air Force Senior...... read more read more

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – Holidays & Heroes, a nonprofit organization that provides holiday assistance to military families in need, hosted their annual Military Family Christmas Party here, December 3, 2023.

    Due to the strong social and financial pressures that occur during the holiday season, this period can be a rough time of the year for some families. From shopping for gifts or decorating to prepping for feasts or arranging large get-togethers, there is much to accomplish in a short amount of time. Military families especially are often separated during this time. Though magical and joyful, the holidays may also be overwhelming or stressful to many. This locally renowned organization, which began as a neighborhood open house holiday party, strives to assist as many military families as possible during this season through their Military Family Christmas Party.

    “Our volunteers have been working so hard all weekend to get this hangar set up and make Christmas a reality for over 150 military families that have applied for aid this year,” stated Kameron McNutt, Holidays & Heroes ambassador.

    The family-friendly event at the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59 (VR-59) included food and beverages, Christmas-themed games, music and photos with Santa Claus. Star Wars characters also joined in on the fun, interacting with the children and participating in games. Special appearances included the Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard, World War II Battle of Iwo Jima survivor, Don Graves, and more. During the party, the sponsors had the opportunity to meet their military families and distribute the gifts they bought for them.

    The party is not only for the fun of games and distributing gifts. It serves a greater purpose by delivering a powerful message. As many military families are away from home, this event is a reminder that they are not alone during this challenging time of year.

    “We work all year for this one day to make Christmas dreams come true for our military families,” McNutt stated.

    Holidays & Heroes assists military members, ranks E-1 through E-6, in active duty, reserve and guard components of the branches stationed at NAS JRB Fort Worth. The organization has served over 703 families and 2,644 individuals since 2015. In 2022, they also partnered with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals to families here. As a blossoming community organization, it is continuing to find ways to aid military families and build a stronger connection between the military and civilian communities.

    *Not federally endorsed*

