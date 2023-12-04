Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85 Patch Exchange [Image 6 of 6]

    Yama Sakura 85 Patch Exchange

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Matthew McCray, an intelligence Soldier with U.S. Army Japan, and Sgt. Hirofumi Shimoda, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army, exchange patches during Yama Sakura 85 on Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of the Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan.

    Tradition of Unit Patch Exchange Continues at Yama Sakura 85

