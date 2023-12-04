Yama Sakura 85 Patch Exchange

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David B. Womack, Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, shakes hands with Sgt. Hirofumi Shimoda, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army, during Yama Sakura 85 on Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of the Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan.

