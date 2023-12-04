Tradition of Unit Patch Exchange Continues at Yama Sakura 85

Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | U.S. Army Cpl. Matthew McCray, an intelligence Soldier with U.S. Army Japan, and Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | U.S. Army Cpl. Matthew McCray, an intelligence Soldier with U.S. Army Japan, and Sgt. Hirofumi Shimoda, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army, exchange patches during Yama Sakura 85 on Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of the Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. see less | View Image Page

A poignant moment unfolded at Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higoshi-Chitose in Hokkaido, Japan, as Maj. Gen. David B. Womack engaged in a symbolic act of camaraderie. Amidst the buzz of joint operations and dialogues about strategy, the commanding general of U.S. Army Japan took a moment to exchange patches with a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member. This simple yet profound gesture epitomized the essence of the exercise, signifying the solidarity and partnership between the allied forces, united in their commitment to mutual goals and strengthening the bond forged amidst the trials of YS-85.



In the world of military operations, an enduring tradition persists that is rooted in history, camaraderie, and mutual respect: the exchange of unit patches among partner forces. This time-honored practice has evolved over decades, embodying the spirit of unity, collaboration, and solidarity among allied military units.



"It is one of my best memories to trade patches and take a picture with Major General Womack," said Sgt. Hirofumi Shimoda, a member of the JGSDF Easter Army, who exchanged his Eastern Army patch for a USAR-J patch and coin from Womack.



The history of patch trading among partner forces traces its origins to the need to establish rapport and strengthen bonds during joint operations and multinational exercises. Initially informal, these exchanges began as goodwill gestures between service members, symbolizing mutual trust and cooperation on the battlefield.



YS-85 is a multilateral training exercise between the Australian Army, JGSDF, and the U.S. Army. Multilateral exercises present ample opportunity for patch trading and relationship building between members of partner forces. "Exchanging patches is a great way to foster friendship and camaraderie with our partners," said Cpl. Matthew McCray, a Soldier with USAR-J intelligence section. "It's really symbolic of the great interoperability and relationship we have."



Unit patches, adorned with unique insignia, colors, and mottos, swiftly evolved into tangible representations of a unit's identity, heritage, and values. What started as a simple emblem sewn onto a uniform gained significance beyond its visual appeal. Each patch became a storied symbol carrying the pride, sacrifices, and shared experiences of the service member who proudly wore them.



Yama Sakura has taken place annually for the last 43 years. This year marks the first time the Australian Army has formally participated in this exercise dedicated to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. The cherished tradition of patch trading has occurred at previous YS exercises and is a testament to the shared sacrifices, trials, and triumphs experienced by military partners.



Ultimately, the exchange of unit patches among partner forces is a testament to the enduring history of collaboration, respect, and shared aspirations. Service members spontaneously interact and conduct these trades in shared spaces such as the dining halls and training areas of multinational exercises. The unstructured nature of these exchanges underscores the genuine camaraderie among servicemen and women. In these interactions, patch swapping represents respect and solidarity, transcending ranks and formalities and fostering a sense of brotherhood and unity.



These exchanges hold profound significance, extending far beyond the mere swapping of fabric. Each patch tells a narrative—a testament to a unit's history, struggles, and victories. Exchanging these patches embodies unity, shared missions, and a steadfast commitment to common objectives. This tradition, spanning generations and continents, continues to honor partner forces' courage, dedication, and unity. This legacy remains integral to military culture, reinforcing the interconnectedness and unwavering commitment among those who serve together.



As YS-85 unfolds at multiple locations throughout Japan, more patches will undoubtedly trade hands between U.S., Japanese, and Australian participants as bonds continue to grow and friendships strengthen.