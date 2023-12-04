Yama Sakura 85 Patch Exchange

Sgt. Hirofumi Shimoda, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army, pins a patch onto U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David B. Womack, Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, during Yama Sakura 85 on Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of the Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 06:58
|Photo ID:
|8153722
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-UG798-4408
|Resolution:
|4009x4191
|Size:
|943.07 KB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Tradition of Unit Patch Exchange Continues at Yama Sakura 85
