A keyboard sits on an exhibit table at the Tech Expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2023. The event featured 217 exhibitors all based within Europe and the United States. Some of the new technologies included rapidly deployable shelters, data management clouds, night vision, dock and lock laptop security cabinets, and mobile fuel tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 8151832 VIRIN: 231108-F-EZ112-1025 Resolution: 7360x4906 Size: 4.82 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.