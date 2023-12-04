Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB [Image 1 of 6]

    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A keyboard sits on an exhibit table at the Tech Expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2023. The event featured 217 exhibitors all based within Europe and the United States. Some of the new technologies included rapidly deployable shelters, data management clouds, night vision, dock and lock laptop security cabinets, and mobile fuel tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 08:00
    Photo ID: 8151832
    VIRIN: 231108-F-EZ112-1025
    Resolution: 7360x4906
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB
    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB
    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB
    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB
    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB
    Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tech Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT