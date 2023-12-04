Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Liliana Castillo, 606th Air Control Squadron superintendent (left), and U.S Air Force Maj. Jeremy Faine, 606th ACS chief of maintenance, speak with an exhibitor at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2023.During the event, senior leadership participated in a guided exhibit tour as a chance for leadership and subject matter experts to come together to preview the exhibits in a time-efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

