Base leadership listens to an exhibiter’s product brief during the senior leadership guided exhibit tour at the Tech Expo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2023. During the Tech Expo, the base community was able to get a first-hand look at all the new technologies available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8151835
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-EZ112-1053
|Resolution:
|6634x4423
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
