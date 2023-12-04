Annual Tech Expo comes to Aviano AB

The annual Tech Expo, hosted by the 31st Communications Squadron, was held at La Bella Vista, Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 8, 2023.



The event, free and open to all base personnel, is an opportunity to discover the latest technology trends, network with industry experts and educate themselves on emerging technology to help the mission operate more efficiently.



“The goal of the event is to bring in industry exhibitors with different IT technologies, solutions and products as a way for on base personnel to network with those industry partners and see what they have to offer,” said Danielle Sanders, National Conference Services director of events.



During the event, senior leaders participated in a guided exhibit tour as a chance for leadership and subject matter experts to come together to preview the exhibits in a time-efficient manner. After the tour, the exhibits were open to all base personnel.



The event featured 217 exhibitors all based within Europe and the United States. Some of the new technologies included rapidly deployable shelters, data management clouds, night vision, dock and lock laptop security cabinets, mobile fuel tanks and much more.



The intent of holding the event on base is to give people, who might not easily have the opportunity to go to bigger conferences or events, the opportunity to attend and see what new technologies are available to improve their workspaces.



“It's a chance for Airmen to come directly here on site and have those important conversations, and it's a great way to even troubleshoot,” said Sanders. “There's technologies and industry solutions out there that can help make their job easier, and if you're able to find a product that can do that for you, why not take advantage of it?”



Some exhibit representatives will go to shops and offices around base to do demonstrations and troubleshoot with personnel who might be experiencing a process or equipment issue and who are looking to bring a better solution or new technology to their workspaces.



“The Tech Expo allows industry leaders to come on base and have an opportunity to demonstrate their products to our government customers,” said Mike Ivey, event exhibiter. “You can get questions answered see products that you've not seen before to make sure that it is going to be the solution you need for your work environment. The value is just, it's huge.”

