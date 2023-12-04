Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD 23 Bundle Build [Image 3 of 4]

    OCD 23 Bundle Build

    GUAM

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force pose for a photo during the annual bundle build event in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. OCD provides an annual opportunity for U.S. and partner nation forces to operate side-by-side to airlift humanitarian aid to remote islands across the Pacific, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 07:28
    Photo ID: 8151795
    VIRIN: 231202-F-RU502-1072
    Resolution: 5085x3390
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCD 23 Bundle Build [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International delegates unite for Operation Christmas Drop 2023

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USAF
    USFJ
    INDOPACOM
    OCD23

