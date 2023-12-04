Members of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force pose for a photo during the annual bundle build event in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. OCD provides an annual opportunity for U.S. and partner nation forces to operate side-by-side to airlift humanitarian aid to remote islands across the Pacific, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 07:28 Photo ID: 8151795 VIRIN: 231202-F-RU502-1072 Resolution: 5085x3390 Size: 5.55 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCD 23 Bundle Build [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.