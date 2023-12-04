International delegates unite for Operation Christmas Drop 2023

Photo By Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly | U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly | U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and children collect items to fill a bundle of humanitarian aid during the annual bundle building event in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2. 2023. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam–With smiles on their faces and Santa hats on their heads, crews from the U.S., Japan, Canada, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the Philippines arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from Nov. 27-29 to kick off Operation Christmas Drop once again.



Dating back to 1952 as the world’s longest-running humanitarian mission, OCD provides a unique opportunity for U.S. and partner nation forces to operate side-by-side while delivering holiday cheer and essential supplies to remote island communities across the Pacific.



In preparation for the airdrops, Yokota Airmen and the multinational team conducted low-cost, low-altitude airdrop training that not only reinforced the technical proficiency of the aircrews but also fostered communication, trust, and interoperability among the forces, setting the stage for a successful 72nd annual Operation Christmas Drop.



“Each bundle embodies the goodwill and compassion of nations coming together to make a positive impact,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Campos, 374th Maintenance Group commander. “Each year, as we prepare to reach out to the distant corners of the Pacific, our collective efforts resonate not only with the essence of the holiday season but also with the shared values that bind us together.”



Putting together an operation of this magnitude is no easy feat; tireless months of preparation go into making it a success, including coordinating with international teams, planning mission schedules, organizing donated goods collections, and sorting each year.



Those donated goods made their way into 210 bundles destined for the remote islands scattered across the Pacific.



Echoing with laughter and joy, volunteers of all ages and nations gathered at a hangar on the Andersen flightline for the annual bundle build event.



“The bundle build event brings the entire community together,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, OCD 2023 mission commander and pilot. “All of our international partners joined and had a great time while also truly understanding their impact on people’s lives.”



Each bundle was loaded with non-perishable food, fishing supplies, schoolbooks, and toys for the island’s children, bringing the joy of the holidays alongside the familiar roar of a C-130.