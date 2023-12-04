Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD 23 Bundle Build [Image 2 of 4]

    OCD 23 Bundle Build

    GUAM

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A decorated bundle of humanitarian aid bound for the remote island communities across the Pacific, sits in a hangar during the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) bundle build event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USAF
    USFJ
    INDOPACOM
    OCD23

