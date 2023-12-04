A C-17 Globemaster III prepares to taxi on a flight line at an undisclosed location, Nov. 28, 2023. The C-17 is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport aircraft that can carry large equipment, supplies, and troops anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)
|11.28.2023
|12.05.2023 06:26
|8151743
|231128-F-ZA023-1004
|5197x3712
|3.27 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|6
|0
This work, Airpower by moonlight [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires
