    Airpower by moonlight [Image 6 of 6]

    Airpower by moonlight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A C-17 Globemaster III prepares to taxi on a flight line at an undisclosed location, Nov. 28, 2023. The C-17 is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport aircraft that can carry large equipment, supplies, and troops anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 8151743
    VIRIN: 231128-F-ZA023-1004
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower by moonlight [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture
    Deter Iran

