Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airpower by moonlight [Image 1 of 6]

    Airpower by moonlight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus prepares to taxi on a flight line at an undisclosed location Nov. 28, 2023. At full operational capability, the KC-46A will be able to refuel most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft. The KC-46 is equipped with a refueling boom driven by a fly-by-wire control system, and is capable of fuel offload rates required for large aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 8151723
    VIRIN: 231128-F-ZA023-1002
    Resolution: 5046x3604
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower by moonlight [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airpower by moonlight
    Airpower by moonlight
    Airpower by moonlight
    Airpower by moonlight
    Airpower by moonlight
    Airpower by moonlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Air Power
    KC-46
    Enhanced Posture
    Deter Iran

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT