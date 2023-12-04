Airpower by moonlight

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus prepares to taxi on a flight line at an undisclosed location Nov. 28, 2023. At full operational capability, the KC-46A will be able to refuel most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft. The KC-46 is equipped with a refueling boom driven by a fly-by-wire control system, and is capable of fuel offload rates required for large aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)
