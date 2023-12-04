Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower by moonlight [Image 4 of 6]

    Airpower by moonlight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A full moon illuminates the tail of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location Nov. 28, 2023. The C-17 is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport aircraft that can carry large equipment, supplies, and troops anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 8151726
    VIRIN: 231128-F-ZA023-1007
    Resolution: 3712x5197
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower by moonlight [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture
    Deter Iran

