A full moon illuminates the tail of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location Nov. 28, 2023. The C-17 is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport aircraft that can carry large equipment, supplies, and troops anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 06:26
|Photo ID:
|8151726
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-ZA023-1007
|Resolution:
|3712x5197
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower by moonlight [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT