Airpower by moonlight

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman, C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 before takeoff on a flight line at an undisclosed location, Nov. 28, 2023. Aircraft marshalling provides visual guidance between ground personnel and pilots on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires)

