    Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5]

    Flying operations continue in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A full moon illuminates a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2023. This unique asset enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. It also provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:03
    Photo ID: 8151695
    VIRIN: 231128-F-BQ566-1078
    Resolution: 7531x4968
    Size: 23.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flying operations continue in the Middle East
    Flying operations continue in the Middle East
    Flying operations continue in the Middle East
    Flying operations continue in the Middle East
    Flying operations continue in the Middle East

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture
    Deter Iran

