A full moon illuminates a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2023. This unique asset enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. It also provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 8151695 VIRIN: 231128-F-BQ566-1078 Resolution: 7531x4968 Size: 23.34 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.