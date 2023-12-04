A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker approaches a runway for landing at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. The KC-135 is deployed within U.S. CENTCOM to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 8151691 VIRIN: 231128-F-BQ566-1056 Resolution: 5452x3894 Size: 6.48 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.