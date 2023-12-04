A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker approaches a runway for landing at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 27, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. The KC-135 is deployed within U.S. CENTCOM to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8151691
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-BQ566-1056
|Resolution:
|5452x3894
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT