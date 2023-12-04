U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2023. The American Airman is a warfighter – capable of supporting dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 8151692 VIRIN: 231128-F-BQ566-1145 Resolution: 7399x4624 Size: 16.34 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.