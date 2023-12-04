Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 2 of 5]

    Flying operations continue in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2023. The American Airman is a warfighter – capable of supporting dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture
    Deter Iran

