U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2023. The American Airman is a warfighter – capable of supporting dynamic operations while seamlessly integrating with coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8151692
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-BQ566-1145
|Resolution:
|7399x4624
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT