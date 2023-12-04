Flying operations continue in the Middle East

An AH-64E Apache helicopter flies over an undisclosed location within the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2023. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

