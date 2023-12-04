Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 4 of 5]

    Flying operations continue in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    An AH-64E Apache helicopter flies over an undisclosed location within the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2023. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 06:03
    Photo ID: 8151694
    VIRIN: 231128-F-BQ566-1030
    Resolution: 4742x5927
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying operations continue in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture
    Deter Iran

