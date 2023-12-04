Flying operations continue in the Middle East

An AH-64E Apache helicopter flies over an undisclosed location within the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2023. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8151694
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-BQ566-1030
|Resolution:
|4742x5927
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
