A 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire hat belonging to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalyn Cash, 31st CE driver operator, is placed on the ground at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 15, 2023. The Fire Emergency Services Flight provides fire, rescue and pre-hospital medical emergency services to Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 04:29 Photo ID: 8151606 VIRIN: 230915-F-ZJ681-1216 Resolution: 5108x3399 Size: 912.7 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Who Saves Lives [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.