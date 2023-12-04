U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalyn Cash, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, shoots water from the front of a fire truck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 15, 2023. The Fire Emergency Services Flight provides fire, rescue and pre-hospital medical emergency services to members at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 04:29
|Photo ID:
|8151603
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-ZJ681-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Who Saves Lives [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT