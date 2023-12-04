One Who Saves Lives

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalyn Cash, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, performs diagnostics check on a fire truck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 15, 2023. Aviano firefighters provide fire prevention and emergency response to the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
