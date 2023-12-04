Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalyn Cash, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, performs diagnostics check on a fire truck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 15, 2023. Aviano firefighters provide fire prevention and emergency response to the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 04:29
    Photo ID: 8151601
    VIRIN: 230915-F-ZJ681-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 904.86 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, One Who Saves Lives [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

