One Who Saves Lives

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalyn Cash, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, climbs up a fire truck to refill the water tank at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 15, 2023. Training provides Cash and his crew with needed experience to respond more efficiently, allowing them to remain calm and react appropriately during a fire to minimize risk and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

