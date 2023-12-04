Bishop William Muhm Pastoral Visit

231203-N-VI040-2044 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 03, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Samantha Dillard sings in the church choir during a Catholic Mass presided over by Bishop William Muhm, vicar for the European and Asian vicariates, in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Dec. 03, 2023. While at NAF Atsugi, Muhm also conducted a family Advent retreat with children and their families, to include parishioners and lay leadership as he concluded his pastoral visits around Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

