    Bishop William Muhm Pastoral Visit [Image 8 of 10]

    Bishop William Muhm Pastoral Visit

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231203-N-VI040-2093 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 03, 2023) Bishop William Muhm, vicar for the European and Asian vicariates, raises a chalice with wine as he prays over the Eucharist during a Catholic Mass held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Dec. 03, 2023. While at NAF Atsugi, Muhm conducted a family Advent retreat with children and their families, to include parishioners and lay leadership as he concluded his pastoral visits around Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Japan
    Religious Holiday
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    advent
    Chaplain
    eucharist

