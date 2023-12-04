231203-N-VI040-2088 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 03, 2023) Bishop William Muhm, vicar for the European and Asian vicariates, prays over the Eucharist during a Catholic Mass held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Dec. 03, 2023. While at NAF Atsugi, Muhm conducted a family Advent retreat with children and their families, to include parishioners and lay leadership as he concluded his pastoral visits around Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 00:18 Photo ID: 8151407 VIRIN: 231203-N-VI040-2088 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bishop William Muhm Pastoral Visit [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.