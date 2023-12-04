Bishop William Muhm Pastoral Visit

231203-N-VI040-2074 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 03, 2023) Bishop William Muhm, vicar for the European and Asian vicariates, presides over a Catholic Mass in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Dec. 03, 2023. While at NAF Atsugi, Muhm also conducted a family Advent retreat with children and their families, to include parishioners and lay leadership as he concluded his pastoral visits around Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 Location: KANAGAWA, JP