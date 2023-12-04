GySgt Joshua Barnes Promotion

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Barnes, the assistant operations chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, stands at attention during a promotion on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. The promotion ceremony was held to promote Barnes from the rank of staff sergeant to gunnery sergeant. Gunnery sergeant represents a seasoned corps of staff noncommissioned officers who provide advanced knowledge from their respective fields – setting a standard for the Marines under their charge to follow. Barnes is a native from Spokane, WA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
