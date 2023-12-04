GySgt Joshua Barnes Promotion

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William Kelley, the force company fires and effects chief with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, reads the promotion warrant for Staff Sgt. Joshua Barnes, the assistant operations chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. The promotion ceremony was held to promote Barnes from the rank of staff sergeant to gunnery sergeant. Gunnery sergeant represents a seasoned corps of staff noncommissioned officers who provide advanced knowledge from their respective fields – setting a standard for the Marines under their charge to follow. Barnes is a native from Spokane, WA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

Date Taken: 12.01.2023