GySgt Joshua Barnes Promotion

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Charles Lister, platoon sergeant with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salutes the promoting officer during a promotion ceremony in Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. The promotion ceremony was held to promote Staff Sgt. Joshua Barnes, the assistant operations chief with 5th ANGLICO, to the rank of gunnery sergeant. Gunnery sergeant represents a seasoned corps of staff noncommissioned officers who provide advanced knowledge from their respective fields – setting a standard for the Marines under their charge to follow. Barnes is a native from Spokane, WA, and Lister is from Anaheim, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

