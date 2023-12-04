Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GySgt Joshua Barnes Promotion [Image 1 of 5]

    GySgt Joshua Barnes Promotion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Barnes, the assistant operations chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, promoted to the rank of gunnery sergeant on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. Gunnery sergeant represents a seasoned corps of staff noncommissioned officers who provide advanced knowledge from their respective fields – setting a standard for the Marines under their charge to follow. Barnes is a native from Spokane, WA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GySgt Joshua Barnes Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PROMOTION
    5TH ANGLICO
    GYSGT
    III MEF
    III MIG

