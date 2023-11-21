Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit

    MUNSTER, NW, GERMANY

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Erika Rivera 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    St. Nikolaus makes his appearance and gives sweets to children at the Mühlenhof Freilichtsmuseum Christmas market in Münster, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023. St. Nikolaus can be found in many public places, sports and music clubs, and schools in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium in the three weeks leading up to Dec. 6. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    traditions
    christmas
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    bitsofthebenelux
    good-saint

