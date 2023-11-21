St. Nikolaus makes his appearance and gives sweets to children at the Mühlenhof Freilichtsmuseum Christmas market in Münster, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023. St. Nikolaus can be found in many public places, sports and music clubs, and schools in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium in the three weeks leading up to Dec. 6. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 10:24 Photo ID: 8149677 VIRIN: 231203-O-JO835-2067 Resolution: 3024x3672 Size: 1.75 MB Location: MUNSTER, NW, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit [Image 3 of 3], by Erika Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.