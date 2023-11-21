St. Nikolaus makes his appearance and gives sweets to children at the Mühlenhof Freilichtsmuseum Christmas market in Münster, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023. St. Nikolaus can be found in many public places, sports and music clubs, and schools in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium in the three weeks leading up to Dec. 6. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit
