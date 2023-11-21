Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit

The Good Saint arrives by steamboat in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2022, to begin his visits around the country to many public places, sports and music clubs, and schools. Belgium and Germany also share in this tradition as the children anticipate gifts and sweets through Dec. 5 and 6. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

