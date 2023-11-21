Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    11.12.2022

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    The Good Saint arrives by steamboat in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2022, to begin his visits around the country to many public places, sports and music clubs, and schools. Belgium and Germany also share in this tradition as the children anticipate gifts and sweets through Dec. 5 and 6. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 10:24
    VIRIN: 221112-A-PJ134-5546
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

